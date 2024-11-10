Toronto Blue Jays Release Former Miami Marlins Relief Pitcher Emmanuel Ramírez
The Toronto Blue Jays released relief pitcher Emmanuel Ramírez on Friday, according to the team's official transaction log.
Ramírez only spent a brief time north of the border, getting claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins back on Sept. 5. Two months later, Ramírez was designated for assignment in order to make room for right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen, who was also picked up off waivers from the Marlins.
While the Blue Jays never called Ramírez up to the active big league roster, he did make five appearances for Triple-A Buffalo.
The 30-year-old is currently playing with Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League.
Ramírez got his start with the San Diego Padres, signing as an international free agent all the way back in November 2012. He never joined their big league squad, though, instead hitting free agency at the end of the 2020 season.
From there, Ramírez spent all of 2021 in the Atlanta Braves' farm system. The New York Yankees added Ramírez in 2022, keeping him stashed in the minors for the entirety of that season.
Ramírez split 2023 between Mexico and the Dominican Republic before the Marlins gave him a contract this past January. The righty finally made his MLB debut on April 28, 2024.
In 15 appearances with the Marlins this season, Ramírez went 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA, 1.403 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR. Ramírez has appeared in 122 non-MLB games over the past three years, though, going 20-10 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.072 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings at the lower levels of competition.
Ramírez is now a free agent.
