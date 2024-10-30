Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Finally Sees Action in World Series For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees extended their season on Tuesday night with an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series. The Yankees still trail the series 3-1 and they will look to win again on Wednesday night in Game 5. New York was aided by a five-run eighth inning.
No team has ever come back from 3-0 down in a World Series before. In fact, no team has ever even forced a Game 6when faced with that situation, but the Yankees will try to do just that.
The Game 4 win also provided a nice bit of nostalgia for Toronto Blue Jays fans, as it marked the first time that former Jays pitcher Tim Mayza got into a World Series game. Mayza threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning.
Mayza spent parts of seven years with the Blue Jays. He went 20-8 for Toronto with a 3.87 ERA, helping them to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Overall this season, he went 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA in 50 games between Toronto and New York.
While Mayza did get into the game, former Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman has yet to throw in a single playoff game for New York this year.
Stroman went 10-9 this season for the Yankees, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto reach the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
