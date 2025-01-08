FOX Sports Makes Bold Prediction About Kansas City Royals Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
While MVP winners Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge soaked up most of the spotlight in 2024, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. put together a historic season of his own.
In 2025, he could take things to the next level.
FOX Sports published an article Tuesday featuring 25 bold predictions across all sports for the year ahead. There were a few related to baseball – two of which came from MLB writer Rowan Kavner, and one of which centered around Witt.
Kavner predicted that Witt would follow in the footsteps of Ronald Acuña Jr. – who created the 40-70 club in 2023 – and Ohtani – who started the 50-50 club in 2024. According to Kavner, Witt will become the first player in MLB history to record 200 hits, 40 doubles, 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season.
Witt reached two of those four benchmarks in 2024, racking up 211 hits, 45 doubles, 32 home runs and 31 steals. He also won the AL Batting Title by hitting .332, on top of his .977 OPS and 9.4 WAR.
Judge stood between Witt and AL MVP by year's end, but if he takes the leap Kavner thinks he will in 2025, the top individual honor in the league could be his.
Witt is just 24 years old, and he is already an All-Star, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner and MVP runner-up. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2019 MLB Draft also inked an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension last February, keeping him in Kansas City for the next decade.
If Kavner's prediction doesn't come to pass in 2025, there's nothing stopping Witt from achieving the feat in 2026, 2027 or beyond.
