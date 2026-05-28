Freddy Peralta vs. Tarik Skubal: Which Ace Is More Likely to Be Dealt?

When it comes to the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the two teams that are going to be the most fascinating to follow are the New York Mets and the Detroit Tigers.

Both the Mets and Tigers have underachieved so far this season, to say the least. New York is 23-33 on the season and in last place in the National League East. The Tigers are 22-34 on the season and are tied for last place in the American League Central with the Kansas City Royals. Both clubs have injuries, but at least the Tigers have the excuse of losing the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner in Tarik Skubal as a reason for their struggles.

If the Mets and Tigers' struggles continue, they both have starters who could send shockwaves through the trade market before the deadline. For the Tigers, that's the 29-year-old Skubal. For the Mets, that's the 29-year-old Freddy Peralta. Both Skubal and Peralta will be heading to free agency after the season, which only adds to the idea of a trade. But who is more likely to go?

Who Could Be Traded?

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal joined "Foul Territory" on Wednesday and said that he thinks Peralta is the more likely guy to watch in the trade market.

"I would say that Freddy Peralta is much more likely to get traded than Tarik Skubal," Rosenthal said. "At least right now. The caveat here is, and I mentioned it the other day, we are more than two months away from the deadline. It's an eternity in baseball. The Tigers, as poorly as they are playing, and they're playing poorly.

"If they get Skubal back within the next couple of weeks, which certainly is the anticipation right now. If they get it going again and get some of their other injured players back, it's entirely reasonable to think that they might be back in contention in a weak American League Central, and in a weak American League. ... I would probably bet against [A Skubal trade] happening right now."

It's much more likely that Freddy Peralta gets traded than Tarik Skubal, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"The Tigers have a club record payroll. They invested a lot in this season. They're not going to want to punt so easily." pic.twitter.com/PzldFf8Avp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

This does make sense. When it comes to the Tigers, they are just five games out of an American League Wild Card spot, despite a 22-34 record. The Tigers realistically can still turn things around. When Skubal made his last start on April 29, the Tigers were 15-16.

The Mets are all sorts of a mess and it's going to be harder for them to get back into the playoff mix. Right now, they are seven games out of a playoff spot. Peralta has a 3.52 ERA in 11 starts and is known as a workhorse. Peralta may be the more likely name to go, but both of these guys are going to be talked about over the course of the next few months. That's for sure.