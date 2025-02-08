Max Scherzer Discusses What Led Him to Sign with Toronto Blue Jays
Speaking on Friday, new Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer explained what led him to sign North of the Border this offseason.
"I'm not just playing to play. I'm playing to win. I feel like Toronto offered that."
Even though the Jays finished last in the American League East in 2024, there is a sense of urgency to win with an aging roster and the expiring contracts of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. In addition to Scherzer, the Jays have acquired Anthony Santander, Andres Gimenez, Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman this offseason. Scherzer's deal is for one-year and $15.5 million.
The 40-year-old Scherzer is a 17-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. He helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and was part of the Rangers team that captured the title in 2023.
Lifetime, he's 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA. He battled injury in 2024, making just nine starts, so the Blue Jays will hope he's healthy in 2025. He'll also provide veteran leadership throughout the clubhouse. A notoriously hard worker, he'll set a positive example for young players who come through the clubhouse.
Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner. He's struck out 3,407 batters in his career, which is second among current pitchers (Justin Verlander).
He'll pair with Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt in the starting rotation with Yariel Rodriguez and Bowden Francis battling it out for the fifth spot.
The Blue Jays report to spring training next week.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT NEWS FOR WADE: Wade Boggs, who won five batting titles over his Hall of Fame career, has announced he's cancer-free. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH MASA? Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox had shoulder surgery at the outset of the offseason and might not be ready for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
ACUNA WORKING BACK: Ronald Acuna Jr. says he's 75 percent healthy as he comes back from a left torn ACL. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.