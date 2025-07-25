Here's the List of Trade Suitors For Baltimore Orioles Slugger Ryan O'Hearn
With the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline less than a week away, the market for first basemen is starting to take shape.
The Arizona Diamondbacks got the ball rolling by sending Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, bringing two pitching prospects back in return. Naylor was viewed as one of the top-two first baseman and top-two left-handed hitters who were available, right alongside Baltimore Orioles veteran Ryan O'Hearn.
The 31-year-old slugger is fresh off his first career All-Star appearance, batting .281 with 12 home runs, 14 doubles, 37 RBIs, 40 runs, an .827 OPS and a 1.9 WAR through 89 games.
According to the Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka, the non-exhaustive list of suitors for O'Hearn includes the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers.
It's only a matter of time before top prospect Samuel Basallo makes the leap to the majors, giving the Orioles another option at first base, catcher and designated hitter. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is also eligible to come off the injured list next Wednesday.
Between Basallo and Mountcastle, Baltimore appears to have enough talent to absorb losing O'Hearn, who is set to hit free agency in November regardless.
The six teams vying for O'Hearn's services are all also right in the thick of the playoff race, all looking to plug holes at first.
The Red Sox lost Triston Casas to a season-ending injury in May while the Rangers traded away Nathaniel Lowe last winter and are waiting for Jake Burger to get healthy. The Giants traded LaMonte Wade Jr. to the Los Angeles Angels in June, the Padres have been leaning on an out-of-position Luis Arraez and the Brewers have turned to Andrew Vaughn with Rhys Hoskins banged up.
In the Astros' case, they brought in Christian Walker via free agency over the offseason, shoring up first base in the process. But with Yordan Alvarez banged up, Houston's lineup lacks a strong lefty bat.
The trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on July 31.
Related MLB Stories
- A'S ROOKIE MASHING: Nick Kurtz went 3-for-5 with two doubles in the Athletics' series-opening win over the Houston Astros on Thursday, becoming the first rookie ever to achieve a rare all-around feat. CLICK HERE
- STL VS. SDP: Ever since they joined MLB as an expansion team back in 1969, the San Diego Padres have struggled when they have visited the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. CLICK HERE
- SEAGER ON HOF PACE: Corey Seager delivered a home run and double for the second game in a row in the Texas Rangers' win over the Athletics, further establishing himself as a historically elite slugger. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.