Here's How Much Money Eloy Jimenez Could Make with Tampa Bay Rays in 2025
We heard on Monday that former Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles OF/DH Eloy Jimenez had signed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Well, we now that the deal comes with some real financial upside for Jimenez, who is now 28.
Per Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital:
If Eloy Jimenez makes the team he will receive $2 million guaranteed, plus a $2 million bonus if he reaches 500 at-bats.
It's obviously not a guarantee that Jimenez makes the team, but there's certainly reason to be motivated on his part.
Jimenez made his major league debut with the White Sox in 2019 and instantly made an impact, clocking 31 homers and driving in 79. The White Sox inked him to an early contract extension before he even played a game with the big-league club, which was thought to be a genius move once he established himself. He also hit 14 homers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season as Chicago got to the playoffs. But then, injuries set in and he played just 55 games in 2021, 84 games in 2022, 120 games in 2023 and he played 98 this year.
Lifetime, he's a .269 hitter with 95 home runs. He's never come close to replicating that rookie season. The White Sox traded him to the Orioles at the trade deadline this past season and Baltimore ended up putting him in Triple-A before the season ended. He did not make the O's playoff roster.
The O's declined their team option on him, sending him into free agency for the first time.
