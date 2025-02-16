Here's How Shohei Ohtani's Velocity Looked in First Official Bullpen of Spring Training
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani impressed in his first official bullpen of the spring, hitting between 92 and 94 MPH on the radar gun.
Ohtani hasn't pitched since the end of the 2023 season because of Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers will bring him along slowly this season, and he's expected to be game ready by May. Still, being back on the mound was a big first step for the reigning National League MVP.
Ohtani had one of the best seasons we've ever seen at the plate in 2024, hitting 54 homers and stealing 59 bases.
In addition to his record-setting speed and power, the 30-year-old hit .310 en route to capturing his third MVP Award. It was his first MVP Award in the National League, as he became the second player (Frank Robinson) to win the MVP Award in both leagues.
When Ohtani returns back to the mound, he won't be able to keep up the same offensive workload, so that season will likely stand out as the greatest offensive season we'll see from him. He'll join Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell in the starting rotation, giving the Dodgers an even better roster than they had in 2024. Tony Gonsolin also figures to be in the rotation at the start of the season while Ohtani is working back in.
The Dodgers also signed dynamite relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates this offseason, giving them an even better roster on paper than the one that won the World Series.
Related MLB Stories
CRAWFORD ON THE MEND: Kutter Crawford, who made 33 starts for the Boston Red Sox last season, is dealing with a knee issue at the outset of camp. CLICK HERE:
"I'M A STARTER:" New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman reported to camp and took a defiant stance on his position on the roster. CLICK HERE:
JD to TB? According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, longtime slugger JD Martinez "makes sense" for the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.