Here's What Number Alex Bregman Will Wear with Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox officially signed free agent infielder Alex Bregman on Saturday morning. The deal is for three years and $120 million, containing opt-outs after years one and two.
It has a chance to be one of the most impactful moves of the offseason, and could help vault the Red Sox back into the postseason for the first time since 2021.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Bregman's official press conference is set for Sunday morning at 8;30 AM. Furthermore, Cotillo reports that Bregman will wear the familiar No. 2 that he wore for years in Houston.
Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs last year while playing in 145 games. He is a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022) and a two-time All-Star. He's also won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger. He'll help lengthen the Red Sox lineup and will give Boston one of the deepest lineups in the American League.
Furthermore, he played for manager Alex Cora when Cora was a bench coach in Houston, and Cora speaks very highly of him. Defensively, he's expected to move to second base, though that has not been announced officially.
If it does happen, Bregman will play alongside Trevor Story at shortstop, Rafael Devers at third and Triston Casas at first.
The Red Sox open up Grapefruit League play next week and will open the regular season on March 27.
