Here's When Boston Red Sox Leadership Will Answer Questions on Rafael Devers Trade
Boston Red Sox fans who are upset at the team's trade of Rafael Devers will have to wait a little longer than they'd like to for answers, as team leadership won't address the trade until 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.
Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and Team President Sam Kennedy will address the media by Zoom, presumably because so many interested parties aren't with the team in Seattle as the Red Sox start a new series with the Mariners.
Jared Carrabis, host of the popular Section 10 podcast through Underdog Fantasy, is among those disappointed at the delayed press conference:
This should’ve been addressed 30 minutes to an hour after the trade was made official. Just so insulting and tone deaf to field questions over TWENTY-FOUR hours later. You just traded the face of the franchise and couldn’t be bothered to face the music the same day. Very lame.
Devers is the third high-profile star that the Red Sox have traded away since 2020, including Mookie Betts and Chris Sale. They also let Xander Bogaerts go in free agency after the 2022 season.
Boston hasn't made the playoffs since 2021 and fans are undoubtedly fed up at the lack of recent success, and a trade of one of the best hitters in the league isn't going to qwell that rage.
The Red Sox are 37-36 and 0.5 games back in the wild card race right now. The Mariners are 36-34 and the team directly in front of Boston.
First pitch Monday is at 9:40 p.m. ET.
