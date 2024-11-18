Houston Astros Announce Minute Maid Park Will Be Renamed Daikin Park
Minute Maid Park will be renamed Daikin Park starting in January 2025, the Houston Astros announced Monday morning.
Daikin, a Japanese-based corporation, is the world's largest air conditioning manufacturer. The company owns and operates the largest HVAC manufacturing facility in North America – Daikin Texas Technology Park – just 40 miles northwest of the Astros' home turf.
The new naming rights deal will extend through the end of the 2039 season.
Rumors of Minute Maid Park changing its name first surfaced in October, signifying that "The Juice Box" would be no more. Those rumors turned out to be true, paving the way for "The Ice Box" to take its place.
"We are excited to be partnering with Daikin for our ballpark's naming rights," Astros owner Jim Crane, said in a statement. "Daikin is an international company that proudly calls the Greater Houston area its North American home. The Houston Astros and Daikin share the same values, a commitment to excellence and a desire to give back to our local community. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this ballpark in 2025, I am proud to have Daikin alongside us to create even more special memories for our fans now and in the future."
When the Astros first opened their home ballpark in 2000, it was called Enron Field. That lasted just two seasons, though, as the 30-year naming rights agreement was called off in 2002 after Enron got wrapped up in a fraud scandal.
Coca-Cola swooped in later that year, buying the naming rights via its subsidiary, Minute Maid. The stadium remained Minute Maid Park for over two decades, during which time the Astros became one of MLB's most dominant franchises. Since 2002, Houston ranks sixth in baseball with 1,004 home victories.
Minute Maid Park hosted World Series games in 2005, which marked the Astros' first-ever trip to the Fall Classic. The franchise won its first championship in 2017, with two of their four wins that series coming at home.
The Astros were able to clinch the 2022 World Series title back on their home turf, closing out the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
Houston made it to the ALCS in seven consecutive postseasons between 2017 and 2023, winning four pennants and two World Series all while calling Minute Maid Park home. That ALCS streak came to an end this October, however, as the Astros were swept by the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series.
It seems only fitting that Minute Maid Park would get phased out just as that dynastic dominance came to an end. Franchise centerpieces Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander could leave in free agency this winter as well – following in the footsteps of George Springer and Carlos Correa – further marking the end of an era in Houston.
