Houston Astros Leave 3-Time Cy Young Justin Verlander Off AL Wild Card Roster
The Houston Astros revealed their full playoff roster ahead of Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, and one notable exclusion stood out.
Justin Verlander, a nine-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young winner, did not make the cut.
The 41-year-old right-hander made just 17 starts in 2024, going 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA, 1.384 WHIP and -0.4 WAR. The worst season of Verlander's storied career was interrupted by a neck injury, and he was far from himself down the stretch, posting an 8.89 ERA and .339 batting average against in his final six starts.
Manager Joe Espada, heading into his first postseason as the Astros' skipper, said Verlander took the news well and was more than willing to give his roster spot to someone else.
"It was a very easy conversation," Espada said. "Justin Verlander is a professional. He knows how well our starting pitchers have performed throughout the season, so when we had this conversation, he was all in. He'll do what's best for this team. So I appreciated his feedback and how he evaluated his season and his last few starts – true pro, he is a true pro."
Framber Valdez will serve as the Astros' starting pitcher in Game 1 on Tuesday. Espada has yet to reveal the rest of his playoff rotation, but Yusei Kikuchi, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti are all on the roster.
Verlander is 17-12 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.119 WHIP and 244 strikeouts across 38 postseason appearances in his career. He won World Series rings with the Astros in both 2017 and 2022, winning ALCS MVP in 2017.
Before he joined the Astros, Verlander spent 13 seasons with the Tigers, so his absence from Houston's playoff roster will also prevent him from facing his former team in October for the first time.
Verlander – the highest-paid pitcher across all of MLB in 2024 – will be eligible to rejoin the Astros for the ALDS, should they advance past the Tigers. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez's lingering knee injury forced Espada to carry an extra position player, and perhaps he will be back to full strength by the next round.
Houston has made the ALCS seven years in a row.
Check out Fastball's full breakdown of the 2024 MLB Playoffs HERE, featuring schedules, brackets, matchups and more.
