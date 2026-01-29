Yankees, Braves, Many More Involved in Slow Pitching Market

Time is winding down in the Major League Baseball offseason. Spring Training is roughly two weeks away and we should start to see movement across the league beforehand.

There are a handful of arms available in free agency right now, including Framber Valdez, Lucas Giolito, Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt, Aaron Civale, Nestor Cortes, Erick Fedde, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Miles Mikolas, José Quintana, Jordan Montgomery and Marcus Stroman, among others.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post gave a brief look at the free agent market and gave an insight into the teams looking to add pitching, and it's a long list.

Who will go off the board next?

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

"Teams still seriously considering starting pitchers with [two] weeks to go: Orioles, Tigers, D-Backs, Padres, Braves, Yankees, Cubs, Angels, Giants, Rays, A’s, White Sox and maybe [Blue Jays], Marlins, Phillies," Heyman wrote.

It's been a roller coaster of an offseason so far. Things haven't moved as quickly as you'd expect in a typical offseason. It's not often that the guy who was widely called the top pitcher in the free agent class doesn't have a job with under two weeks to go until Spring Training. But that is the case with Valdez right now.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi gave an update on Verlander and Scherzer.

"Who wants to sign a future Hall of Famer? They're out there and available. Both Verlander and Scherzer. One team that is certainly in that conversation: the Baltimore Orioles. We know they want to get at least one more starting pitcher. They've been pretty active overall this offseason. When you consider Max Scherzer and his future, Ken Rosenthal has reported that maybe Scherzer will wait until after Opening Day to make a decision. And again, you start to think about the reasons why. Maybe that Padres possibility is out there depending on how that [Yu Darvish] situation is solved."

At the end of the day, there are arms out there and teams looking. But, when will the dam break?

More MLB: MLB Legends Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer Remain in Limbo