How MLB Insider Thinks Kyle Tucker Will Impact Free Agent Class
The 2025 MLB regular season is coming down the home stretch, but there's still a lot of baseball left to play before a World Series winner is crowned. After that, free agency will open up, where several big names could end up hitting the open market.
Among that group is Chicago Cubs star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is enjoying another strong season in 2025. While there's a chance that Tucker could stick around with the Cubs, MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that Tucker could earn a $400 million contract if he hits free agency this upcoming offseason.
"The mark is the $500 million for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.," Heyman said on "MLB Central." "Toronto had to bring back Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he's an icon in Toronto, so he had a negotiating edge. I don't think (Tucker) is going to get to $500 million, but I think $400 million might be realistic."
Who could Kyle Tucker sign with if he hits free agency?
After getting picked up in a trade with the Houston Astros last offseason, Tucker has remained one of the top all-around outfielders in the league. In 132 games, he's hitting .267 with 21 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases, which helped him earn the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
As noted above, a return to the Cubs could be in the cards for Tucker, as they have the inside track when it comes to handing him a new deal. If he hits free agency, though, it could turn into an expensive bidding war, with several big-market teams expected to be in the hunt.
In the National League, both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants have been linked to Tucker should he hit the open market. The Phillies could look to bolster their outfield if they don't win a championship this year, while the Giants could look to load up again after enduring a disappointing 2025 campaign.
The New York Yankees, who are always looking for talented hitters to join their lineup, could also be interested in Tucker if he becomes available. For now, Tucker is simply focused on trying to help the Cubs win, but if he tests the waters of free agency, he could quickly become a hot commodity across the league.
