Former Reds Pitcher Nick Martinez Has New Home, Agrees to Deal in Free Agency

After a lengthy offseason, former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez finally has a new squad. The veteran right-hander has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman.

The deal is for $13 million, according to Bob Nightengale.

Martinez spent the last two seasons with Cincinnati, appearing in 82 games, including 42 starts over that period. The 35-year-old had a 3.83 ERA with 232 strikeouts in 308 innings with the Reds.

Martinez joins former Reds players Gavin Lux and Jake Fraley in Tampa Bay.

While Martinez isn't a big strikeout guy, he is really good at forcing soft contact. His 31.9 hard-hit percentage since 2023 is the lowest in all of Major League Baseball.

He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Fordham University.

Martinez made his MLB debut in 2014 at age 23 and tossed six innings of three-run baseball.

The Reds have plenty of rotation options with Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, Brady Singer, Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns, Brandon Williamson, and others. They were never going to spend this type of money on a starting pitcher this offseason.

The Rays plan to use Martinez as a full-time starter. During his time with the Reds, he moved between the starting rotation and the bullpen.

With how good the Rays are at developing pitchers, I have no doubt that he will have a strong year in Tampa Bay.

