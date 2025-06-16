How the Boston Red Sox Trade of Rafael Devers Impacts Another High-Priced Slugger
On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox surprisingly traded All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for four players, including two prospects.
At this moment, the Red Sox' roster is undeniably worse than it was yesterday, as Devers is one of the best hitters in baseball. A three-time All-Star, he's also a two-time Silver Slugger who helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018.
So, what happens now for Boston as they look to fill a giant hole in the lineup?
A chance for Masataka Yoshida?
Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million deal before the 2023 season and has performed well, but not spectacularly. He's a .285 hitter over the last two seasons with 25 homers. He only played 108 games last season and hasn't played yet this year because of right shoulder surgery that he underwent at the end of 2024. With Devers clogging up the designated hitter spot and Yoshida's inability to throw, there really hasn't been any spot for him on the roster. Now, perhaps Yoshida can get into the lineup quicker, solely as a hitter, since the DH spot is opened up.
Alex Bregman loading?
Bregman, 31, is hitting .299 this season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs. Currently on the injured list because of a quad injury, perhaps he could come back quicker and assume the DH role until he's healthy enough to go back to third base.
Outfield log jam answers?
The Red Sox have Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu as key outfielders, with Rob Refsnyder also seeing time in the outfield as well. Right now, it all fits together because Abreu is on the injured list with an oblique issue, but when he returns, the log jam will be present again. The open DH spot could allow them to retain all four outfield options on the roster, with Refsnyder playing against lefties and replacing one of Anthony or Abreu.
Related MLB Stories
BANANA BALL IS DANGEROUS?: Sean Casey, who is in the Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame, tore his hamstring during an appearance with the Savannah Bananas this weekend. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ON A ROLL: At the plate, Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen, making more history this past weekend. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT WINNER?: If Tarik Skubal wins the Cy Young, he'll be the first repeat winner of the award in a quarter century. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.