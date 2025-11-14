Insider Links Mariners to 25-Year-Old Japanese Star as Top Free-Agent Fit

The Seattle Mariners have every reason to feel proud about the way their 2025 season turned out. Seattle reached the 90-win mark, brought home an American League West title, and made an impressive run all the way to the ALCS. The core played hard, the stars delivered, and the fanbase saw the kind of postseason energy they’ve been waiting for.

Seattle enters the winter with three key free agents in Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suárez, and Jorge Polanco. All three played meaningful roles in the club’s success, and while the Mariners hope to keep Naylor at minimum, it’s simply not realistic to expect everyone to return. That means the front office needs to be prepared with backup plans, especially if they lose a major bat.

Fortunately, there may be a perfect solution overseas. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami is the ideal replacement for Suárez, and he even listed the Mariners as the best fit for the 25-year-old star.

Mariners Could Be Best Fit for 25-Year-Old Japanese Star Munetaka Murakami

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) hits a home run against the USA in the second inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Murakami may have been limited to just 69 games in 2025, but he made every one of them count. The left-handed slugger posted an incredible .286/.392/.659 slash line with 24 home runs, 52 RBI, and a 1.051 OPS. Those are superstar numbers packed into barely half a season — and they’re exactly the kind of impact bat that could take Seattle’s offense to another level.

One of Murakami’s biggest advantages is his versatility. He can play either corner infield spot, giving the Mariners coverage at both third base and first base. That flexibility means he isn’t just a possible replacement for Suárez — he could also be a fallback option if Seattle unexpectedly loses Naylor. With his power, patience, and ability to get on base, Murakami profiles as the kind of player who can anchor the heart of the order for years.

Seattle doesn’t plan on dramatically raising payroll, but even within those constraints, the Mariners must be prepared to swing big if they want to chase the World Series in 2026. Murakami is going to draw interest from multiple teams seeking middle-of-the-order thunder, and Seattle can’t afford to sit on the sidelines while the market takes shape.

It will be fascinating to see where the Mariners turn in their search for power this offseason — and equally intriguing to watch how Murakami’s free-agent market unfolds. But one thing feels clear: if Seattle loses a star, Murakami may be the perfect answer to keep their championship window wide open.

