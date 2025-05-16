Jacob deGrom Reminded Everyone How Special He Is In Thursday Gem
The Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday night in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel at Globe Life Field. The win moves Texas into second place in the American League West while the loss drops Houston to third.
The Rangers are 24-21 while the Astros are 22-21.
Texas ace Jacob deGrom earned the win on the mound, going eight shutout innings. He allowed just five hits and one walk while striking out seven. He's now 4-1 and he lowered his ERA to 2.29.
Hunter Brown was the tough-luck loser for Houston despite giving up just one run over eight innings. He walked none and struck out nine. He's now 6-2 with a 1.43 ERA.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the game was a statistical oddity:
What a pitcher’s duel!!!
Jacob deGrom 8 shutout IP
Hunter Brown 8 IP, 1 run
First game where both SP went 8+ IP allowing 1 or 0 runs since 5/14/24 — Reese Olson and Ryan Weathers
These are the kinds of performances that the Rangers - and fans at large - were hoping to see when deGrom signed with Texas before the 2023 season. One of the most accomplished pitchers of the last decade, deGrom just hasn't been able to stay healthy for the last several years.
He's made only 17 starts for the Rangers since signing with them, and he's only made 43 starts since the 2021 season.
The 36-year-old is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner. He led the National League in strikeouts (2019, 2020) twice with the New York Mets and won the ERA title in 2018.
The two teams will play again on Friday night at 8:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
MAC MILLER TIME: Mac Miller was a popular rapper from Pittsburgh who died at the age of 26 in 2018. This July, the Pirates will honor his life with a commemorative bobblehead. CLICK HERE:
A JUDGIAN BLAST: Aaron Judge continues to make history at the plate, now doing something not seen since 1956. CLICK HERE:
SNAPPING OUT OF IT: Patrick Corbin is 3-2 for the Texas Rangers this season as he looks to break a historic streak on the mound. CLICK HERE: