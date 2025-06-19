James Wood Hitting Home Runs Like Few Washington Nationals Have Before
James Wood has displayed rare power in his second major league season.
On Thursday, he blasted his 19th and 20th home runs of the season, including a walk-off two-run home run in the 11th inning of a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. Through 75 games, Wood is on pace to become one of four players in Washington Nationals history to hit 40 home runs in a season, potentially joining Alfonso Soriano, Vladimir Guerrero and Bryce Harper.
Wood still has a ways to go to accomplish that feat, but on Thursday he tied a single-season team record. The walk-off home run left Wood's bat with a 110.2 mph exit velocity, and represented his 11th home run of the season with an exit velocity above 110 mph. That tied Kyle Schwarber's mark of 11 home runs with exit velocities of 110-plus mph in 2021, which set the Nationals' single-season record at the time, per Sarah Langs.
Prior to Schwarber, Bryce Harper held that record with nine. Wood is also tied with Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB lead with 11 home runs at 110-plus mph.
The Nationals took a risk in 2022 when they traded All-Star Juan Soto, who helped the team win the 2019 World Series. In exchange, they received Wood, MacKenzie Gore and C.J. Abrams – all major contributors to the 2025 team – as well as Robert Hassell III, Jarlin Susana and Luke Voit.
Through 329 plate appearances this season, Wood is slashing .284/.380/.564 with 20 home runs, 56 RBIs and nine stolen bases. That puts him in contention for his first All-Star appearance and in the National League MVP race at just 22 years old.
