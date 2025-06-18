Javier Báez Has Special Night With Detroit Tigers, Reaches 10 Years Of MLB Service
Javier Báez has always had a flare for the dramatic.
So it was only fitting that on the night that marked his 10th year of MLB service time, "El Mago" came to play.
In his first at-bat, Báez ripped a single up the middle. He tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth with a 407-foot solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starter Bailey Falter's hanging curveball. Báez stayed hot in the seventh, this time driving a sweeper 410 feet over the left center field fence for his second solo home run of the night. He also returned to his old position at shortstop, where he won the 2020 Gold Glove award.
As the Tigers defeated the Pirates 7-3, Báez led the way with a 3-for-4 night, including two home runs, two RBIs, two runs, a single and one strikeout. A big night at the plate and reaching a career milestone made for a special game for Báez, who also homered in his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2014.
"It feels great to be here,” Báez said, per an article on MLB.com. “Been a long way, a lot of ups and downs. In this game, there are a lot of ups and downs. I’ve been down many times; never [let it] get [in] my head. I kept working, and I’ll keep working 'til the last day. ... I’m honestly impressed with the way I’m still doing this; I feel blessed. My kids are big baseball fans, and I have to do the best for them.”
Desptie being a two-time All-Star with the Cubs in 2018 and 2019, Báez's tenure with the Tigers got off to a slow start. After signing a six-year, $140-million contract going into the 2022 season, he was worth just 2.1 wins above replacement in his first three seasons in Detroit, per Fan Graphs.
But he's having a career resurgence in 2025. Through 222 plate appearances, Báez is slashing .289/.324/.474 with nine home runs, 39 RBIs and 22.1% strikeout rate, the lowest of his career. He's a big reason why the Tigers have the best record in MLB at 47-27 and a 9.5-game lead in the AL Central.
