One Offseason Move Every NL Team Should Make, but Won’t

We’re still coming down from a memorable 2026 MLB season in which the Brewers snapped their lengthy World Series drought to win their first-ever championship. But it’s time to look ahead.

As the dust settles on the 2026 campaign, front offices will be hard at work planning out their dream offseason moves. With some big names set to hit free agency and some trades set to materialize, this could be a busy MLB offseason, even with a lockout likely coming.

Regardless of their circumstances, every team in the league has some moves it needs to make. Whether they’re able or willing to pull the trigger and make said moves is a different story, however. Some teams aren’t as financially flexible as others, and there are also teams that have typically shied away from taking big swings to pursue a safer or less expensive option.

We’re going to look at the one key move every American League team needs to make this offseason, but likely won’t. My colleague Karl Rasmussen did the same for the American League yesterday.

NL East

Braves

Trade Ronald Acuña Jr.: Acuña is entering the last season of his contract and this could be the Braves’ best opportunity to get a king’s ransom in exchange for the former MVP. Injuries have derailed Acuña’s career of late, and it may be in Atlanta’s best interest to move on from him considering he’s played in more than 120 games in just two of his nine seasons. Acuña is undoubtedly an electric player and is the face of the Braves, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations over the last few seasons, and Atlanta could use this offseason as an opportunity to obtain valuable future assets for him.

Otto Lopez batted .305 while leading the majors with 191 hits in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marlins

Cash in on Otto Lopez: Lopez played a key role in Miami’s better-than-expected season while leading the majors with 191 hits, but at 28 years old, it may be an opportune time for the Marlins to move him and get a strong return. His value has never been higher with three years of club control remaining, and if they can get a big offer from a team looking to upgrade at shortstop, they shouldn’t balk at the opportunity to offload him to expedite the team’s rebuild.

Mets

Part ways with Mark Vientos: When it comes to the Mets, they’ve proven to be one of the most aggressive offseason spenders in recent years. There’s hardly a move that they wouldn’t consider making when it comes to fortifying their roster, even if those moves don’t always pan out. As they look to retool and get back into contention, they will need to part ways with some of their current players. One player they should move on from is Vientos, who hasn’t looked sharp since his strong 2024 season. Vientos was worth -1.2 bWAR last year and while he’s still in pre-arbitration, New York should be listening to any offers on the 26-year-old as they aim to deploy an improved lineup in ‘27.

Nationals

Trade CJ Abrams: If Abrams isn’t willing to extend his stay in D.C., the Nationals should be looking to cash in on him this offseason. Despite his defensive issues at shortstop, Abrams would command a massive return in any trade, one that could set up Washington for the future in a big way. Getting back some young pitchers to improve a league-worst starting rotation could be massively beneficial for the Nationals, and if Abrams is the cost of doing so, they should be ready and willing to explore that option.

Phillies

Retool the entire outfield: Philadelphia has plenty of talent, even if most of its core players are getting up there in age. Their most glaring weakness is in the outfield. Bryce Harper shifted back to right field after the Luis Arraez trade despite playing first base each of the last three seasons. Brandon Marsh had a difficult second half and Justin Crawford left plenty to be desired offensively, though he’s still young. If the Phillies want to contend with this nucleus, they need reinforcements on the grass. They could try to sign a free agent, though that would make their already-high payroll even more expensive, or they could look to make a trade to land an experienced outfielder.

NL Central

Brewers

Extend William Contreras’s contract: Contreras was the key cog in Milwaukee’s World Series run this year, but he’s entering the final year of his contract with the Brewers. Milwaukee has often shied away from handing out big-money extensions to its key players, but an exception should be made in the case of Contreras. Not only does he produce at the plate, but he’s an excellent defensive catcher and he’s stern with his pitchers, helping them to get out of ruts with his elite game calling ability. He’s as close to an indispensable asset as the Brewers have, especially considering they don’t have a replacement waiting in the minor leagues. Keeping Contreras would be beneficial on many levels as they aim to return to the World Series.

Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson led the majors with 116 RBIs in 2026 after winning a Silver Slugger the previous season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals

Trade Alec Burleson: Burleson led MLB in RBIs last season and was one of the league’s most productive players with runners in scoring position. He still has a few years left of control on his contract, but with a rebuild still very much on the table for St. Louis, flipping Burleson for an influx of youth talent could be the wise move. Burleson’s value has never been higher, and it’s a prime opportunity for the Cardinals to further replenish their farm system and set themselves up for a strong future.

Cubs

Sign Tarik Skubal: The Cubs had the best offense in baseball in 2026, but their pitching wasn’t up to the task. Even after making some deadline deals to bring in more starting pitching, Chicago didn’t have the rotation to compete with other contending teams. Skubal would change that in a heartbeat, taking over as the team’s ace and providing them with one of MLB’s most reliable arms. It seems unlikely the Cubs would be willing to meet his astronomical contract demands, however. But if they’re serious about improving their rotation, there’s no better option on the market than the two-time Cy Young winner.

Pirates

Acquire a premier right-handed hitter: The Pirates saw their OPS drop nearly 50 points when a lefty was on the mound, and that’s an area they’ll be looking to address in the offseason. Zack Gelof has been floated as a potential target for Pittsburgh, but this is a team that’s on the brink of making a postseason run, and they should be aiming higher. A player like Isaac Paredes could provide them exactly what they’re looking for while offering a bit more experience in the big leagues. Paredes hit 25 home runs and had 94 RBIs last season and can be rotated around the infield, though he’s primarily a third baseman. He owns a career .798 OPS against southpaws, so he’d shore up one of the team’s needs and at a position of weakness, too.

Reds

Bring back Sonny Gray: With Hunter Greene out for the entire 2027 season, the Reds need a frontline starter to fill his void. The veteran Gray would be a perfect fit to help bridge the gap until Greene’s return. The right-hander will be 37 next season, so it’s unlikely he’ll receive long-term contract offers. Gray is familiar with Cincinnati, having played there for three seasons and made an All-Star Game in a Reds uniform. He impressed last season with the Red Sox when he led the league with 18 wins and showed that he can still pitch at an elite level. As the Reds look for a stabilizer in the rotation, a reunion with Gray makes a ton of sense.

NL West

Diamondbacks

Trade for Alec Burleson: Burleson is a perfect trade target for a Diamondbacks team that received woeful production at first base last season. Arizona’s left-handed hitters ranked dead last in MLB with a .680 OPS. Making a trade for Burleson would kill two birds with one stone, getting them a much-needed upgrade at first base and a highly productive left-handed bat to fortify their lineup. He’d likely come at a steep cost, but the Diamondbacks just narrowly missed out on the postseason last year, and he could be the missing piece that gets them over the hump.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez may be the odd man out in the Dodgers’ lineup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dodgers

Trade Teoscar Hernández: There’s not much the Dodgers need in order to improve their roster. On paper, it’s the best in MLB. They fell short last season, but there’s no reason to believe they’re not going to make another deep postseason run next year. Age isn’t on their side, however, and if they want to give Josue De Paula a real shot in the outfield, they’ll need to open up a spot. That makes Teoscar Hernández the odd man out, and offloading him in a trade may be the best solution. Hernández is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract in L.A., with a $15 million club option ($6.5M buyout) for the ‘28 season.

Giants

Trade Willy Adames: The Giants are paying their roster far too much for the production they’re receiving. Getting off Adames’s contract as soon as they can would be an important move for this team to truly get a rebuild underway. The contract is backloaded, so Adames will earn the bulk of his seven-year, $182 million deal over the next five seasons. His defensive inefficiencies and the struggles of playing in a pitcher’s park have limited his upside in San Francisco, and if they’re able to find a trade partner, Adames would be an ideal candidate for the Giants to move.

Padres

Trade Mason Miller: The Padres exchanged a massive haul of young talent to land Miller from the A’s, but they may be best served finding a team willing to give up the farm to acquire MLB’s most renowned closer. Miller is elite, there’s no denying that, but the Padres have some weaknesses they’ll need to sort out if they’re going to contend for a World Series. Trading Miller could be their best way forward, as they have an underwhelming starting rotation and one of MLB’s worst farm systems.

Rockies

Trade Hunter Goodman: The Rockies are stuck in their losing ways, and though Goodman is one of the team’s lone bright spots, they need to capitalize on his value while they can. For a team that’s struggled as much as Colorado has over the past few years, the Rockies’ farm system is oddly lackluster. They have only one prospect inside the top 25, per MLB Pipeline, and they could restock their farm by dealing their prized catcher, who generated plenty of interest at the trade deadline.