There's plenty of trade speculation surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte right now.

Several franchises have reportedly reached out to the Diamondbacks this offseason to ask about Marte's availability. However, Arizona's "asking price is said to be very high," according to MLB insider Robert Murray. The 33-year-old also has 10-and-5 rights, meaning he can veto any trade he'd be involved in after accruing 10 years of MLB service time and spending the past five straight seasons with the same team.

If Marte is willing to approve a trade, here are three potential destinations for the three-time All-Star.

Baltimore Orioles

Jul 7, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday (7) forces out Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) at second base in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Orioles don't immediately come to mind as a team that needs a second baseman. But the Orioles have already asked the Diamondbacks about Marte's availability this offseason, according to MLB.com's Jake Rill.

Depending on which players Baltimore would send to Arizona in a potential Marte trade, the Orioles would likely need to shuffle some infielders around defensively. In theory, Gunnar Henderson could slide over to third base and Jackson Holliday could play shortstop, or Baltimore could try Holliday at the hot corner. But having Marte, Henderson, and Pete Alonso at the top of the lineup would make the Orioles that much more dangerous offensively.

Boston Red Sox

Sep 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) looks out to the crowd after striking out in the 4th inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden recently proposed a mock trade that would send Marte to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Jarren Duran and infielder Curtis Mead. On paper, the deal would give two All-Stars fresh starts with new teams. On the other hand, it's unclear whether the Red Sox would consider trading Mead, who fractured his left wrist in the only game he played with Boston after being acquired in July.

The Red Sox have been linked to Marte in the past, so it'd make sense if they were still interested in the 33-year-old this offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays

Aug 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22) fields the ball against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Blue Jays are "exploring every avenue to improve" this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. This reportedly includes evaluating some of the second basemen available in free agency, such as Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Brandon Lowe. So, if the Blue Jays want to make a move at second base, trading for Marte could be a realistic option.

Toronto may also take a shot at signing left-hander Tarik Skubal this winter. If the Blue Jays give the southpaw a lucrative, long-term deal, it'd likely affect how much they can spend on other free agents. That, in turn, could make a trade for Marte an intriguing alternative for Toronto.