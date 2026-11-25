Former New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the big-name second basemen available in free agency this winter. While there's reportedly plenty of interest in the 28-year-old so far this offseason, one franchise has somewhat unexpectedly entered the picture as a potential landing spot for the two-time All-Star.

The Washington Nationals are among the teams "currently engaged" with Chisholm, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. Earlier this month, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that 11 organizations have "engaged in discussions" with the infielder's representatives. It's unclear whether the Nationals were included in that initial group or if interest in the power-hitting speedster is growing. But either way, several franchises are clearly considering adding the lefty-swinging slugger to their lineup.

However, Washington's reported interest in Chisholm is a little surprising, especially after the team experimented with playing shortstop CJ Abrams at second base at the end of the 2026 season. The Nationals also aren't exactly known for being among the biggest spenders in free agency. Regardless, it'll be interesting to see whether Washington has a legitimate chance of signing the former Yankee.

Multiple All-Star second basemen are available in free agency

Aug 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws over San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) as he turns a double play during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite plenty of teams reportedly expressing interest in Chisholm, the overall second-base market hasn't really kicked into high gear yet. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the biggest names among this offseason's free-agent second basemen remain unsigned. But if one major domino falls, that might be all it takes to set off a flurry of signings.

Alongside Chisholm, Brandon Lowe is among the top second basemen available in free agency. The 32-year-old turned heads in his first season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting .260 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs. The Pirates extended the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to the lefty-swinging slugger, who rejected the deal and is expected to land a lucrative multi-year contract.

Luis Arraez is another free-agent second baseman who could drastically alter a lineup. The 29-year-old posted a .310 batting average in 2026 and recorded his fourth consecutive season with more than 180 hits. The four-time All-Star is widely considered one of the best contact hitters in the big leagues, and he should be highly coveted this winter.

Other second-base free agents include Gleyber Torres, Jeff McNeil, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Jonathan India. As things stand, though, fans are waiting for the first major offseason move that shakes up the second-base market.