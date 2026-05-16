Juan Soto Joins Rare 250-HR Club Before 28; Could He Reach 600?

It's been a difficult season overall for the New York Mets, to say the least.

New York is 18-26 on the season so far. On the bright side, the Mets have won three of their last four games. On Friday, the Mets got some more bad news against the New York Yankees as Clay Holmes left his start due to a fractured tibia.

Clay Holmes fractured his tibia after this 111 MPH liner hit him, per @NYPost_Mets pic.twitter.com/oN2BTk8QeO — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2026

New York has been better over the last week, but losing Holmes is another step backwards that's going to be difficult to overcome. He has a 2.39 ERA in nine starts so far this season. If you're a Mets fan looking for any positivity right now, look no further than Juan Soto.

The Mets Superstar Is Shining Right Now

May 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old superstar unsurprisingly has been the club's most consistent offensive star, when he has been on the field. He has played in 29 games and is slashing .271/.363/.495 with an .858 OPS, six homers, 14 RBIs, 16 walks, four doubles, one triple and 14 runs scored. On Friday, he was a bright spot in an otherwise tough night for the Mets as he blasted his sixth homer of the season. Also, this was Soto's 250th homer of his career. Afterward, MLB's Sarah Langs shared that Soto is the 16th player in big league history to reach 250 homers before turning 28 years old.

"Juan Soto is the 16th player to reach 250 home runs before turning 28," Langs wrote. "He already entered the season with the most walks before turning 28, too, before even playing a game at 27."

Soto won't turn 28 years old until Oct. 25. Somehow he is in his ninth big league season already. It's crazy how time flies, it feels like yesterday that he was taking the league by storm as a teenager with the Washington Nationals.

With Soto already having 250 homers at 27 years old, it begs the question, how high can he rise?

Soto had 43 homers in 2025 in 160 games played. In 2024, he had 41 homers in 157 games played. In 2023, he had 35 homers in 162 games played. Soto has missed 15 games so far this season. So far in his career, he has averaged 36 homers across 162 games played. He's under contract for 13 more seasons. If he can keep that pace of 36 homers per 162 games played, that would be 468 homers if he played in every game for the next 13 seasons beyond the 2026 campaign. Now, of course, that's not going to happen.

If he could reach 30 homers this season, that would bring his career total to 274. If he could average 30 homers over the next 13 seasons, that would be another 390 on top. This is just one projection, but that total would be 664 if he reaches 30 homers and then averages 30 homers per year over the next 13 seasons. That would be sixth all-time, just ahead of Willie Mays and just behind Alex Rodriguez.

All in all, 600 homers could be very realistic for Soto if he can stay healthy.