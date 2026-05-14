Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 14

The Los Angeles Dodgers close out their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.

The Giants took the first two in Los Angeles by final scores of 9-3 and 6-2 before Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers shut out San Francisco in a 4-0 win on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers are once again big home favorites despite their recent struggles.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Dodgers on Thursday, May 14.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-137)

Dodgers -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Giants +149

Dodgers -181

Total

7.5 (Over -128/Under -101)

Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Landen Roupp (5-3, 3.09 ERA)

Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 4.79 ERA)

Landen Roupp has been solid on the mound for the Giants this season. He’s coming off two short starts, though, going a total of 8.1 innings with five runs allowed on 11 hits against the Rays and Pirates. However, Roupp was strong in his start against the Dodgers last month, allowing just one run on one hit with five walks and seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

Emmet Sheehan has also failed to pitch five complete innings in either of his last two starts. Before that, he racked up 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings with 4 hits and 1 ER against the Cubs. He made one start against the Giants last season, allowing just one hit with no walks and 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings on September 21.

Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SNLA, MLBN

Giants record: 18-25

Dodgers record: 25-18

Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Landen Roupp OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+122)

Landen Roupp has always had some strikeout stuff, racking up 149 punchouts in 157 innings of work in his first two MLB seasons. He’s now up to 51 strikeouts through 43.2 innings this season.

Roupp has gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in seven of eight starts this season, including in each of his last five outings. Of course, he had those seven strikeouts in just five innings against the Dodgers last month.

Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Giants have fared well against the Dodgers this season despite the NL West rivals having opposite records. I’m going to back them again tonight as road underdogs in Los Angeles.

I’m a bit more confident in Roupp than I am in Sheehan on the mound, and the Giants have played up to their competition against the Dodgers this season.

Give me the Giants as underdogs to take three out of four in Los Angeles.

Pick: Giants +149

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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