Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 14
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers close out their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.
The Giants took the first two in Los Angeles by final scores of 9-3 and 6-2 before Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers shut out San Francisco in a 4-0 win on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers are once again big home favorites despite their recent struggles.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Dodgers on Thursday, May 14.
Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-137)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Giants +149
- Dodgers -181
Total
- 7.5 (Over -128/Under -101)
Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp (5-3, 3.09 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 4.79 ERA)
Landen Roupp has been solid on the mound for the Giants this season. He’s coming off two short starts, though, going a total of 8.1 innings with five runs allowed on 11 hits against the Rays and Pirates. However, Roupp was strong in his start against the Dodgers last month, allowing just one run on one hit with five walks and seven strikeouts in five innings of work.
Emmet Sheehan has also failed to pitch five complete innings in either of his last two starts. Before that, he racked up 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings with 4 hits and 1 ER against the Cubs. He made one start against the Giants last season, allowing just one hit with no walks and 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings on September 21.
Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 14
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SNLA, MLBN
- Giants record: 18-25
- Dodgers record: 25-18
Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Landen Roupp OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+122)
Landen Roupp has always had some strikeout stuff, racking up 149 punchouts in 157 innings of work in his first two MLB seasons. He’s now up to 51 strikeouts through 43.2 innings this season.
Roupp has gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in seven of eight starts this season, including in each of his last five outings. Of course, he had those seven strikeouts in just five innings against the Dodgers last month.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Giants have fared well against the Dodgers this season despite the NL West rivals having opposite records. I’m going to back them again tonight as road underdogs in Los Angeles.
I’m a bit more confident in Roupp than I am in Sheehan on the mound, and the Giants have played up to their competition against the Dodgers this season.
Give me the Giants as underdogs to take three out of four in Los Angeles.
Pick: Giants +149
Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop