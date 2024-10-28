Fastball

Kansas City Royals Longtime Leader Wins Amazing League-Wide Award

The Roberto Clemente Award is the baseball equivalent of the Walter Payton "Man of the Year" Award.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) speaks to the media after game two of the ALDS against the New York Yankees for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on Oct 7.
Congratulations are in order for Kansas City Royals longtime star Salvador Perez, who was named the Roberto Clemente Award Winner on Monday.

Per the Royals on social media:

Representing the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Salvador Perez has been named the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award Winner!

The 34-year-old Perez is seen as one of the true "good guys," in the sport and is known for his smile, personality and leadership qualities. Just this year, he went viral for joining a group of Kansas City neighborhood kids in a wiffle ball game on an off-day.

A 13-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career with the Royals. He helped Kansas City win the World Series in 2015 and is a nine-time All-Star. He put together an incredible season this year, hitting .271 with 27 homers and 104 RBI. He helped lead the Royals to the American League Division Series and paired with Bobby Witt Jr. to make one of the most productive duos in the entire American League.

In addition to winning the Roberto Clemente Award, Perez could win another Silver Slugger Award at the catcher position. He has won that award four times already in his career. He's also a five-time Gold Glove winner as well.

With Perez and Witt Jr. back in the fold in 2025, the Royals should once again be contenders in the American League.

