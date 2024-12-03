Fastball

Kansas City Royals Reportedly Make Big Decision on Future of Pitcher Kris Bubic

As he gets his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, Bubic will reportedly be used in the starting rotation.

Brady Farkas

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium on Sept 22.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium on Sept 22. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are planning to put pitcher Kris Bubic back in the starting rotation for the 2025 season, according to a report in The Athletic.

The Royals are also planning for Kris Bubic to be used as a starter next year, though he will likely be on an innings limit of roughly 140 to 150 in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery.

Bubic underwent Tommy John surgery in the 2023 season but came back to make 27 appearances as a reliever in 2024. In 30.1 innings, he struck out 39 hitters and posted an ERA of 2.67. Armed with an upper-90s fastball, Bubic can be a weapon in the rotation as the Royals look to get back to the playoffs in 2025.

Bubic appeared in four postseason games for the Royals as they advanced to the American League Division Series this past season, giving up one earned run in 4.2 innings. He struck out three. They beat the Baltimore Orioles in the wild card round before losing to the Yankees in the ALDS.

When he re-joins the rotation, Bubic will stand alongside Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha. There will be competition for the No. 5 spot. He started 27 games in the 2022 season, going 3-13. He's made 60 starts in his career.

In addition to the Bubic news, The Athletic also said that the Royals are looking to add impact in the middle of the order. They are more likely to do that on the trade market than through free agency. You can read more on that story right here.

Brady Farkas
Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

