Kansas City Royals Star Has Funny Reaction to World Series on "X"
The World Series begins on Friday night with the New York Yankees visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees are looking for their first World Series title since 2009 while the Dodgers are seeking their first title since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
This matchup seems to be a great one for baseball as it pits two of the premier players in the sport against each other in Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.
That said, some fans aren't happy with the matchup because they feel it's a World Series that is too predicated on money, since both teams are consistently among the top spenders in the sport.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had a funny reaction on social media about the series as well.
I love baseball fans. Unhappy it’s Dodgers Yankees for a multitude of reasons. But if it was a 3-6 seed to make the World Series the system would be flawed because the 1-2 teams lost because of the bye. I think we are simply proving that no one is happy with anything
Pasquantino is right. There really is no pleasing everyone.
In 2023, two wild card teams (Texas and Arizona) made the World Series and people were bothered that the first-round bye teams didn't reach the World Series, making people wonder if the bye was actually a bad thing or not.
Some people enjoyed the 2023 World Series because it featured two teams from smaller to mid-markets, but others were bored becasue they weren't as familiar with the teams and rosters. Again, there is no pleasing everyone.
Pasquantino's Royals had a great season, reaching the ALDS before losing to the Yankees.
The World Series begins at 8:08 p.m. ET on Friday.
