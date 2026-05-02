Kazuma Okamoto Just Launched One of MLB’s Longest Homers of 2026

It certainly looks like the Toronto Blue Jays made a good move this past offseason by signing slugger Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal.

Okamoto entered the day on Saturday sporting a .228/.313/.430 slash line with seven homers and 18 RBIs. Those numbers sound solid, but don't tell the whole story. He started the season off a bit slowly, but has been red-hot lately. Over his last nine games, he slashed .300/.400/.700 with four homers and 10 RBIs before Saturday's contest. On Saturday, Okamoto went 2-for-5 and launched his eighth homer of the season. It wasn't quiet one either. Okamoto's long ball went 453 feet.

Kazuma Okamoto hits a 453-foot rocket to put the @BlueJays within one 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jaFEMNgtpO — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

With Okamoto launching his 453-foot laser, he now has the eighth-longest homer of the 2026 season so far. Right now, Athletics slugger Shea Langeliers is leading the way with a 467-foot bomb on April 15.

The Longest Home Runs In The 2026 Major League Baseball Season

May 1, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) throws out Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee (22) in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Shea Langeliers to the MOON!



112.4 MPH, 467 FT 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BRIzo8tjzs — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 16, 2026

Cam Smith of the Houston Astros has the second-longest homer of the season at 462 feet.

Kyle Schwarber is in third place right now across the league with a 460-foot homer for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals has the fourth-longest homer of the season at 459 feet.

459 FEET!



Jordan Walker's grand slam was absolutely CRUSHED! pic.twitter.com/2mPpD6hhsF — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2026

Unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is high on the list with the fifth-longest homer of the season at 456 feet.

All Rise 🧑‍⚖️



Aaron Judge launches a 456-foot home run! pic.twitter.com/SqT65zZAjd — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2026

Brandon Marsh of the Phillies and Kyle Manzardo of the Cleveland Guardians are tied for the sixth-longest homer in the season so far at 454 feet.

Brandon Marsh CRUSHES one 454 feet and the Phillies lead the Rockies 6-0 in the first inning! pic.twitter.com/Uwh2oDXG44 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 3, 2026

Kyle Manzardo obliterates this baseball!



454 FEET 😳 pic.twitter.com/PGCvzTRS3W — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2026

Now, Okamoto is on the list at No. 8. One of the best parts of the Major League Baseball season each year is the homers, especially the furthest ones. So far this season, we've already seen some massive homers and Okamoto joined the elite group on Saturday.

The Blue Jays as a whole were one of the biggest disappointments of the first full month of the season. That's because of the injuries that popped up. The Blue Jays were the darlings of the playoffs in 2025 and made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series and almost took down the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Blue Jays are starting to get healthy and it's leading to wins. The Blue Jays have won four of their last five games. Now, they are looking like contenders once again and Okamoto is a big reason why.