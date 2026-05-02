Kazuma Okamoto Just Launched One of MLB’s Longest Homers of 2026
It certainly looks like the Toronto Blue Jays made a good move this past offseason by signing slugger Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal.
Okamoto entered the day on Saturday sporting a .228/.313/.430 slash line with seven homers and 18 RBIs. Those numbers sound solid, but don't tell the whole story. He started the season off a bit slowly, but has been red-hot lately. Over his last nine games, he slashed .300/.400/.700 with four homers and 10 RBIs before Saturday's contest. On Saturday, Okamoto went 2-for-5 and launched his eighth homer of the season. It wasn't quiet one either. Okamoto's long ball went 453 feet.
With Okamoto launching his 453-foot laser, he now has the eighth-longest homer of the 2026 season so far. Right now, Athletics slugger Shea Langeliers is leading the way with a 467-foot bomb on April 15.
The Longest Home Runs In The 2026 Major League Baseball Season
Cam Smith of the Houston Astros has the second-longest homer of the season at 462 feet.
Kyle Schwarber is in third place right now across the league with a 460-foot homer for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals has the fourth-longest homer of the season at 459 feet.
Unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is high on the list with the fifth-longest homer of the season at 456 feet.
Brandon Marsh of the Phillies and Kyle Manzardo of the Cleveland Guardians are tied for the sixth-longest homer in the season so far at 454 feet.
Now, Okamoto is on the list at No. 8. One of the best parts of the Major League Baseball season each year is the homers, especially the furthest ones. So far this season, we've already seen some massive homers and Okamoto joined the elite group on Saturday.
The Blue Jays as a whole were one of the biggest disappointments of the first full month of the season. That's because of the injuries that popped up. The Blue Jays were the darlings of the playoffs in 2025 and made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series and almost took down the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Blue Jays are starting to get healthy and it's leading to wins. The Blue Jays have won four of their last five games. Now, they are looking like contenders once again and Okamoto is a big reason why.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com