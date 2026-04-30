2 Surprise Teams That Are For Real After Strong Starts

The first month of the 2026 season is nearly complete. The season is in full swing, and so far, there have been some surprises. Teams like the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers have struggled a bit out of the gate, while others such as the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds have played better than expected.

Some teams may have their fates sealed already for 2026, while others might just be beginning to tap into their true potential. Here are two teams off to strong starts that are likely for real at the conclusion of the first month of the season.

Athletics

Apr 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) holds onto the ball after fielding a ground ball against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Athletics may not be setting the world on fire, but they are leading what looks to be a very weak American League West. At 16-14, they are one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners, who have been a disappointing team thus far.

But the Athletics have players like reigning American League Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, Jeff McNeil, Shea Langeliers, Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker in their lineup.

With that much firepower in the lineup, the Athletics could easily pull away with their first AL West title since 2013 and push for a deep run in the postseason. They'll need to upgrade their pitching, but they have a good nucleus of players that is finally coming together.

St. Louis Cardinals

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) celebrates with right fielder Jordan Walker (18) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cardinals tore down their roster by trading Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado. However, they opened up spots for young players such as JJ Wetherholt, while Jordan Walker finally appears to be reaching his full potential.

The Cardinals' offense is carrying them. They have scored 145 runs this season, the fifth most in the National League. If there's one area that needs improvement, it's the pitching staff. Still, the young players are flourishing now that they have the opportunity to prove themselves.

Also on the roster are Alec Burleson, Ivan Herrera and Masyn Winn, who have performed well thus far. They also are receiving some unexpected contributions from Nathan Church.

The offense is what is keeping St. Louis afloat right now, and as long as they can keep scoring runs, they could potentially continue to surprise people and find themselves in the mix for a spot in the postseason by the end of the year.

We'll see what the rest of 2026 has in store for St. Louis.