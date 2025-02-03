Legendary Closer Billy Wagner to Wear Houston Astros Hat on Hall of Fame Plaque
After 10 years of waiting, Billy Wagner finally punched his ticket to Cooperstown last month.
That left the reliever with a decision to make, one that every Hall of Famer faces – What hat would he be wearing on his plaque?
For Wagner, the decision was clear.
Speaking at a TRISTAR Productions sports memorabilia show in Houston on Sunday, Wagner explained why he chose to be immortalized in an Astros cap rather than a Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox or Atlanta Braves one.
"Well, (Jeff Bagwell) and (Craig Biggio) are as close of teammates as you can get and I have – my kids were here, everything began here for me and there's a long winning history here," Wagner said. "So really, it was pretty easy to say that. Most relievers bounce around a lot, as I did, but to have nine years with those guys was pretty special."
The Astros selected Wagner in the first round of the 1993 MLB Draft. He made his debut for the club in 1995 and remained in their bullpen through 2003.
In that time, Wagner went 26-29 with a 2.53 ERA, 1.039 WHIP, 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 225 saves and a 16.1 WAR. He made three All-Star appearances during his time in Houston, earning MVP votes in two separate seasons.
Wagner was eventually traded to Philadelphia, where he would spent the next two years as the Phillies' closer. Following another All-Star appearance in 2005, Wagner departed for the Mets in free agency.
In his first season in Queens, Wagner finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting. He made the All-Star Game in each of the next two years, then got dealt to the Red Sox in 2009. Wagner ran it back for one final season with the Braves in 2010, making his seventh and final All-Star appearance at age 38.
Wagner finished his career 47-40 with a 2.31 ERA, 0.998 WHIP, 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, .187 batting average against and a 27.8 WAR. His 422 saves are eighth-most in MLB history, while his ERA, WHIP and batting average against are the lowest by any left-handed pitcher in the live-ball era.
Nine of Wagner's 16 Hall of Fame seasons came in Houston, accounting for 504.1 of his 903.0 career innings pitched. Wagner may not have won the 2005 National League pennant alongside Bagwell and Biggio, but he will be with them in the Hall of Fame once his induction is made official this summer.
