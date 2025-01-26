Houston Astros Trade All-Star Relief Pitcher Ryan Pressly to Chicago Cubs
The Houston Astros have agreed to trade relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, the Athletic’s Chandler Rome reported Sunday.
Pressly needed to waive his full no-trade clause in order to get the trade across the finish line. The deal is still pending a physical, however.
Per Rome, at least one prospect will be going from Chicago to Houston.
The Astros will also be sending cash to the Cubs to cover part of Pressly’s $14 million salary. Still, the move is expected to free up enough space for Houston to be able to re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman.
Chicago, on the other hand, is likely out of the running for Bregman, considering ownership does not want to go into the luxury tax in 2025.
The Cubs had long been pursuing elite relievers, most notably striking out on free agent Tanner Scott. Carlos Estévez was also reportedly a target, but he will probably go elsewhere in the wake of the Pressly trade.
Pressly went 2-3 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.341 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and four saves in 2024. He lost his grip on Houston’s closer job when the team went out and signed another All-Star reliever in Josh Hader, ultimately recorded 25 holds on the season.
Pessly owned a 2.81 ERA, 1.027 WHIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings with 111 saves during his time in Houston, making two All-Star appearances and winning one World Series ring. The 36-year-old right-hander spent six years in Minnesota before his seven-year stint with the Astros.
The Toronto Blue Jays were also looking at Pressly, but he reportedly refused to waive his no-trade clause for them.
Pressly will be the heavy favorite to take over as Chicago’s Opening Day closer once the trade gets finalized. However, he and All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker – who the Cubs got from the Astros in December – are both slated to hit free agency next winter.
