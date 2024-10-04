Legendary Milwaukee Brewers Broadcaster Bob Uecker Delivers Emotional Sign-Off
For a moment, it seemed like the Milwaukee Brewers would be moving on.
Then, Pete Alonso crushed those hopes with one swing of the bat.
Alonso's three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning of Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series erased the Brewers' 2-0 lead and ultimately sent the New York Mets to the NLDS in their place. In front of their home crowd, Milwaukee had to make their way back to a quiet clubhouse while New York celebrated on the field.
Longtime Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker did his best to express his feelings amidst the defeat over the airwaves, and he seemingly got choked up during his delivery.
"Well, New York, down – they did it," Uecker said. "And The Crew will, um, will have it end here, tonight."
Uecker's partner in the booth, Jeff Levering, tried to shed a positive light on the moment, highlighting how successful of a season Milwaukee had. The 90-year-old veteran, however, got right back to pouring his heart out.
"I'm telling you, that one...had some sting on it," Uecker said.
The loss marks the end of Uecker's 53rd season calling Brewers games, even if he isn't working full-time anymore. He didn't work Games 1 or 2 of the NL Wild Card Series – he said he was feeling "under the weather" – but he returned to the booth for what turned out to be a crushing Game 3 defeat.
While Uecker won a World Series ring as a player with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964, the Brewers have yet to reach those heights that since he joined the organization in 1971. Even though the 2024 squad was far from a juggernaut, the NL Central champions still hoped to give Uecker a chance to win another championship.
Christian Yelich may not have been able to suit up in the NL Wild Card Series due to the back surgery he underwent this summer, but he was no less crushed by the loss. Through all the postgame emotions, he made sure to give credit to Uecker.
"It’s special every time he’s around," Yelich said. "You shouldn’t take it for granted. He's the man, he means a lot to this place. Anybody that’s spent any amount of time here knows how special Bob is."
Yelich even went as far as saying the strongest emotions he felt came when he spoke with Uecker after the game.
"For me, it was talking to Ueck, that's kinda a tough one," Yelich said, holding back tears. "All the other stuff, it is what it is, it's a tough way for your season to end, but talking to Uecky one-on-one is tough."
Shortstop Willy Adames and starting pitcher Freddy Peralta were among the other players who spoke about Uecker's calming presence after the loss. The broadcaster reportedly went around the locker room giving hugs to players, saying he will see them next season.
There is a chance, though, that Uecker just called his last game.
The Brewers have now made the playoffs in six of the last seven years. They made it to Game 7 of the NLCS in 2018, but have yet to win a single series since.
