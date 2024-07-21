Legendary Manager Jim Leyland Gets Choked Up Delivering Hall of Fame Induction Speech
While Jim Leyland often ran hot during his days in the dugout, he did anything but in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday.
The former Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers manager was one of four people inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024. Todd Helton, Adrián Beltré and Joe Mauer were elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, but Leyland was awarded the honor by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.
Leyland took the stage after Helton and Beltré, and was welcomed by a highlight reel narrated by longtime Pirates All-Star Andy Van Slyke. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred then recited the inscription of Leyland's plaque, which read as follows:
Master strategist and motivator galvanized youngsters and veterans to lead three franchises to the postseason and win a World Series title. Debut as manager with the Pirates in 1986, guiding rebuild that resulted in three straight N.L. East crowns from 1990-92. After 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, melded a reassembled Marlins team World Series champions in 1997. Over eight seasons at the helm of the Tigers, piloted team to three first-place finishes and A.L. pennants in 2006 and 2012. Winner of Manager of the Year Award twice in N.L. (1990, 1992) and once again in A.L. (2006).
Leyland, 79, led off his induction speech by thanking Manfred, the Hall of Fame, the Contemporary Era Committee, his family and every player he ever managed at the major or minor league level. He snuck in some jokes here and there, but made sure to deliver pearls of wisdom along the way.
"My contributions to our beautiful pastime pale in comparison to the joy it has brought to my life," Leyland said. "From the heart of a little boy and a soul of an old man."
While summarizing his career, Leyland detailed his valued relationships with Jack Morris, Jerry Reinsdorf, Tony La Russa, Bobby Cox, Dave Dombrowski and other prominent figures in the baseball history books. Leyland also made sure to shout out all the great players he had the privilege of managing, including Barry Bonds, Bobby Bonilla, Jeff Conine, Gary Sheffield, Moisés Alou, Larry Walker, Helton, Miguel Cabrera, Magglio Ordóñez, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.
Leyland got choked up when he apologized for never leading the Pirates to a championship, and that wasn't the only time he had to fight back tears. He was visibly emotional when talking about leading the United States to a World Baseball Classic title in 2017, as well, and he also had a lump in his throat when he closed out his 13-minute speech.
"I would like to say this to the fans: No matter which Hall of Famer you're here to support today, or which team you cheer for, your presence is always felt," Leyland said. "On your feet in the ninth, with the home team clinging to a one-run lead, turning on your television for the first game of the World Series and seeing 50,000 fans waving towels – hoping and praying that this may be their year – or a little boy or girl getting their first autograph, scurrying back to the stands to show mom and dad their latest treasure. Ladies and gentlement, that's you, that's baseball and this is the Hall of Fame."
Leyland ranks 18th all-time with the 1,769 wins he racked up between 1986 to 2013. He is the only manager ever to win a World Series and a WBC.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.