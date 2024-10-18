LISTEN: Cleveland Guardians Local Radio and Spanish Radio Calls of Game 3 Homers Were Amazing
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
With the win, the Guardians still trail the best-of-seven series 2-1, but they've made it a series heading into Game 4 on Friday night.
Game 3 was one of the best playoff games in recent memory, with Guardians slugger Jhonkensy Noel tying the game with a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, and David Fry winning it with a home run in the bottom of the tenth.
The home runs themselves were incredible, but so were the ensuing calls from a variety of media. Brian Anderson (TBS) delivered some iconic calls, but so did Tom Hamilton (Guardians radio) and Rafa Hernandez-Brito on the Spanish-language broadcast.
Here's the call of the walk-off from Hamilton:
And the following is of Noel's home run - using the "Feliz Navidad" call since Noel's name is "Big Christmas."
When they say "how can you not be romantic about baseball?," this is what they are referring to.
It will certainly be hard to top Game 3, but we'll see what Game 4 has in store for these two teams.
First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on Friday as Luis Gil (NYY) pitches against Gavin Williams (CLE).
This will be the first appearance in the playoffs for both pitchers, so we'll have to see how they fare, especially early. Rust could be a factor although both pitchers feature electric stuff.
Game 5 is set for Saturday.
