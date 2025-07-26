Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto Comes Through in Clutch on His Bobblehead Night
Dating back to January, Zach Neto was penciled in as a primary figure for Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.
Neto made sure to etch his name in stone when the contest finally rolled around.
The Angels gave away Neto bobbleheads to the first 25,000 fans who arrived to the ballpark Friday, as had been on the promotional schedule for months. The memorabilia featured Neto making a signature diving play at shortstop, but it didn't spotlight his increasingly effective bat.
Neto singled to lead off the bottom of the first Friday night, then came around to score Los Angeles' first run of the game. He remained hitless through the next eight innings, all while the Mariners tied the score and forced extra innings.
In the top of the 10th, Neto prevented Seattle from advancing the go-ahead run by shoveling a ground ball to third. Neto came through again when he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the frame, delivering a walk-off single through the right side.
Neto, who missed the first few weeks of the 2025 campaign recovering from right shoulder surgery, is now batting .278 with 15 home runs, 19 doubles, 37 RBIs, 66 runs, 18 stolen bases, six defensive runs saved, a .799 OPS and a 3.3 WAR through 85 games this season. The 24-year-old infielder is under team control until 2030.
The Angels snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to Neto's heroics, on top of evening their series with the Mariners. Game three of four is slated to get underway Saturday at 9:38 p.m. ET.
