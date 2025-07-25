New York Mets Star Closer Makes Bold Statement About World Baseball Classic Plans
The last time Edwin Díaz represented Puerto Rico on the international stage, he was carried off the field in pain.
And yet, the New York Mets closer still wants to run it back with his home country.
"As of now, I would play if I had the chance to play," Díaz at the All-Star Game last week, per the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "I would play to represent my country."
Díaz tore his right patellar tendon at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, suffering the knee injury while celebrating Puerto Rico's quarterfinal berth. That knocked him out for the entire MLB season, right after he inked a three-year, $64 million deal with the Mets.
The 31-year-old right-hander isn't afraid of heading up Puerto Rico's bullpen at the 2026 WBC, however, citing the freak nature of the injury as a reason for his lack of hesitance.
"I didn’t get hurt pitching," Díaz said, as relayed by Sanchez. "That’s something that can happen at my house or wherever. If I was pitching, maybe I would be a little bit scared ... but I just want to go there and represent my country and have fun."
Díaz battled through a shoulder issue upon his return to the majors in 2024, but he is fully back on track so far in 2025. Through 40 appearances, he has a 1.55 ERA, 0.861 WHIP, 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, 21 saves and a 1.6 WAR.
After this season, Díaz's contract features the first of two $18.5 million player options. He carries a $20.4 million club option for 2028.
The Mets already have one player set to suit up for Puerto Rico next spring in shortstop Francisco Lindor. Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo has also committed to Puerto Rico for the upcoming tournament.
Puerto Rico will open up the 2026 WBC on their home turf, hosting Group A action against Cuba, Canada, Panama and Colombia. Should they return to the quarterfinals, the team would head off to Houston, while the semifinals and finals are set to take place in Miami.
