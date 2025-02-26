Los Angeles Angels Star Mike Trout Blasts 1st Home Run of Spring Training
Mike Trout, an 11-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, has made a habit of tearing it up in spring training over the years.
Even as he enters his age-33 season, not much has changed in that regard.
Trout made his first appearance of Cactus League play on Monday, drawing a walk and scoring a run in the Los Angeles Angels' showdown with the San Francisco Giants. After sitting out Tuesday, Trout returned to the lineup Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.
In the third inning of the exhibition contest, Trout went yard for his first home run of the spring.
Trout is now batting .333 with a 1.933 OPS so far in this year's Cactus League. For his career, Trout has hit .324 with 30 home runs, 37 doubles, 13 triples, 119 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and a 1.005 OPS across 691 spring training plate appearances – effectively one full regular season's worth of action.
Of course, Trout's numbers in the games that actually count are impressive in their own right. Since making his MLB debut in 2011, Trout has hit .299 with a .991 OPS, racking up 1,648 hits, 378 home runs, 311 doubles, 54 triples, 954 RBIs, 212 stolen bases and an 86.2 WAR, which leads all active players.
Trout has appeared in an average of just 67 games a season since 2021, though, most recently missing 133 games in 2024 due to a torn meniscus. He has hit .252 with an .856 OPS over the last two seasons, so his efficiency has taken a dip as well.
In an attempt to string together a healthy season in 2025, Trout has moved from center field to right field. He made his spring training debut at his new position on Monday, but shifted to designated hitter on Wednesday.
The Angels' next spring training game is scheduled for Thursday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs. They will then have split-squad games against the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
