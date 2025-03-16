Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs Players Experience Pokemon Heaven in Trip to Tokyo
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will usher in the 2025 Major League Baseball season with the two-game Tokyo Series, set to be played at the Tokyo Dome.
The Dodgers are coming off a season in which they captured the National League West and World Series titles, while the Cubs are coming off a season in which they finished tied for second in the National League Central and missed the playoffs.
While the games are obviously the most important thing, the two teams have had ample time to sight see and learn more about Japanese culture.
And some have continued to immerse themselves in a hobby they've likely had since they were kids: Pokemon.
Pokemon is a trading card game that was developed in Japan back in 1996 and continues to be one of the popular children's entertainment games around the world, according to its website. Pokemon spawned the creation of lovable characters like Pikachu.
Cubs' right-hander Jameson Taillon appears to have bought some Japanese-edition cards for his collection.
And Dodgers' reliever Anthony Banda went to the Pokemon Headquarters to take in the sights and sounds, and he also came away with some special Pokemon swag, including a new special card.
Taillon is 33-years-old, so he's in the perfect age range to have become obsessed with Pokemon. It really took off in the United States in about 1998-2000, meaning he would have been between 7-9 years old.
Banda is 31, so he always falls into the Pokemon sweet spot.
