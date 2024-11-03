Los Angeles Dodgers Exercise Club Option on Veteran Shortstop Miguel Rojas
The Los Angeles Dodgers have picked up their $5 million club option on shortstop Miguel Rojas,
KPRC 2 sports anchor Ari Alexander reported Saturday night.
The Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris was among those to follow up, confirming Alexander's initial report.
The decision came just one day removed from the Dodgers' World Series parade through the streets of Los Angeles. The 35-year-old infielder was front and center during the festivities, all while continuing to nurse an injury.
Rojas suffered a tear in his left adductor muscle in September, but returned for the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. In Game 3 of that series, however, Rojas exited early and was ultimately told he would need to undergo surgery on a sports hernia in the offseason.
Instead of hitting the shelf for the rest of the postseason, Rojas fought his way onto the Dodgers' World Series roster. His only appearance came in Game 2, when he started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.
Rojas finished the playoffs 2-for-11 with a strikeout and two singles. In 103 regular season games this year, Rojas hit .283 with six home runs, 36 RBI, eight stolen bases, a .747 OPS, 11 defensive runs saved and a career-high 3.4 WAR.
The Dodgers acquired Rojas in a trade with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2023 campaign, adding depth to their infield. Rojas spent eight seasons with the Marlins, after making his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2014.
Rojas could very well reach 1,000 career hits next season, considering he currently sits at 912.
Veteran utility man Kiké Hernández is now the only member of the Dodgers' infield that is set to hit free agency, with Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Tommy Edman all under contract for 2025 as well. Los Angeles also picked up their $3.5 million option on backup catcher Austin Barnes for next season, doing everything in their power to run it back with the squad that just won a championship.
