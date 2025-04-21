Freddie Freeman Delivered Awesome Locker Room Speech to World Champion Reliever
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell (currently a free agent) was in Texas this weekend as the Dodgers played the Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Honeywell met with the team over the weekend and picked up his 2024 World Series ring, which the Dodgers won by beating the New York Yankees in five games.
In the clubhouse, Honeywell was presented with the ring and a commemorative Dodgers championship jersey. He also got some kind words from first baseman Freddie Freeman.
You can watch the moment here:
"Brent: I think it goes without saying what you did for us in the playoffs last year, especially in Game 5 of the NLCS, will go down as one of the most selfless acts I've seen on a baseball field. For me personally, I just want to say thank you. That was awesome, what you did last year man. Appreciate you very much."
The Dodgers lost Game 5 of the NLCS to the New York Mets 12-6, but Honeywell covered 4.2 innings in the bullpen, throwing 67 pitches. He allowed four earned runs and one walk, but his ability to save the bullpen allowed the Dodgers to have everybody rested for Game 6, which they won to advance to the World Series.
Honeywell, 30, is a three-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Dodgers. A former top prospect, his career has been derailed by injuries. He's made only 63 appearances, going 3-5 with a 4.10 ERA.
But he's still a World Series champion.
