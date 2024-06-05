Los Angeles Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Emulates Clayton Kershaw, Wins Race to 100 Strikeouts
The Los Angeles Dodgers may not have pulled out the win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, but Tyler Glasnow made sure to do his part.
The 30-year-old right-hander allowed just three hits and two walks in 6.0 innings, striking out nine. He gave up one earned run on a solo homer by center fielder Jack Suwinski, though, which was all the Pirates needed to win 1-0.
Still, Glasnow retained his title as the current National League strikeout leader. He became the first MLB pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts this season, finishing the game with 104.
According to MLB Stats, Glasnow is the first Dodgers pitcher to win the race to 100 strikeouts since Clayton Kershaw did so back in 2016.
Glasnow has always been among the league's most efficient pitchers when it comes to punching out batters, as his 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings this year is actually his lowest mark since 2019.
Across his six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, not only did Glasnow go 27-16 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.025 WHIP, but he also racked up 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Dodgers traded for Glasnow in December, then signed him to a four-year, $115 million contract extension. He has lived up to the price tag thus far, going 6-4 with a 2.93 ERA, 0.900 WHIP and 2.0 WAR through 13 starts.
Glasnow has been a co-ace so far in 2024, sharing the helm with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers in January. Rookie Gavin Stone and veteran James Paxton have thrived as well, while two-time All-Star Walker Buehler is still getting his feet back under him
That group alone would give Los Angeles one of the most star-studded rotations in baseball, but it's only a part of the full picture. While Tony Gonsolin and Emmet Sheehan are out for the year with Tommy John surgery, Kershaw and Bobby Miller are set to return from their respective shoulder injuries at some point this summer. The oft-injured Dustin May could be back on the mound himself later this season.
With all that talent on the Dodgers' pitching staff, it has still been Glasnow who has led the way two months into the 2024 campaign. He has a higher WAR than any other Los Angeles pitcher, helping the club take hold of the NL West at 38-24.
