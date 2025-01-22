Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Gauging Trade Interest on Champion Reliever

As the Dodgers finalize their signings of Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, Ryan Brasier's name has appeared in trade rumors.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Brasier (57) throws during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Brasier (57) throws during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers are gauging trade interest in World Champion reliever Ryan Brasier.

Nightengale put the information out on "X:"

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who need to clear space on their 40-man roster for their new and pending additions, are shopping some of their surplus to teams, including veteran Ryan Brasier, who is owed $4.5 million this year.

The 37-year-old Brasier has spent parts of eight years in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers. A great story, he famously broke into the big leagues in 2013 and then didn't appear in a big-league game until 2018 with Boston. He won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018 prior to joining the Dodgers in 2023.

Lifetime, he's appeared in 297 games, pitching to a 3.85 ERA. He appeared in a career-high 62 games for Boston in 2019 and also appeared in 29 for the Dodgers in 2024. He has 10 career saves.

Brasier is still a useful reliever, but given the Dodgers excess talent, they are going to have to make moves they don't want to make. This could include jettisoning guys like Brasier, or perhaps parting with well-regarded prospects who are on the 40-man roster.

Los Angeles won the World Series in 2024 by beating the New York Mets in the NLCS and the New York Yankees in the World Series.

After adding Scott, Yates, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, they appear to be even better in 2025.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

