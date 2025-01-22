Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Gauging Trade Interest on Champion Reliever
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers are gauging trade interest in World Champion reliever Ryan Brasier.
Nightengale put the information out on "X:"
The Los Angeles Dodgers, who need to clear space on their 40-man roster for their new and pending additions, are shopping some of their surplus to teams, including veteran Ryan Brasier, who is owed $4.5 million this year.
The 37-year-old Brasier has spent parts of eight years in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers. A great story, he famously broke into the big leagues in 2013 and then didn't appear in a big-league game until 2018 with Boston. He won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018 prior to joining the Dodgers in 2023.
Lifetime, he's appeared in 297 games, pitching to a 3.85 ERA. He appeared in a career-high 62 games for Boston in 2019 and also appeared in 29 for the Dodgers in 2024. He has 10 career saves.
Brasier is still a useful reliever, but given the Dodgers excess talent, they are going to have to make moves they don't want to make. This could include jettisoning guys like Brasier, or perhaps parting with well-regarded prospects who are on the 40-man roster.
Los Angeles won the World Series in 2024 by beating the New York Mets in the NLCS and the New York Yankees in the World Series.
After adding Scott, Yates, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, they appear to be even better in 2025.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS STILL SPENDING? Even after signing Anthony Santander to a five-year deal, the Blue Jays still have money to spend. READ MORE:
CC MAKES HISTORY: Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, CC Sabathia's name is all over the baseball record books. READ MORE:
DODGERS ROTATION COULD MAKE HISTORY: With Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers could make baseball history with their Japanese connection. READ MORE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.