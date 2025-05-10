Los Angeles Dodgers' Skipper Has Incredible Comparison For Shohei Ohtani's Greatness
The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to win one of the wildest games in baseball this season, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 14-11 on Friday night at Chase Field.
The Dodgers were down 3-1 after one inning and then eventually led 8-3 before getting down 11-8. Los Angeles then put up six runs in the top of the ninth inning for the win, which was punctuated by a go-ahead three-run homer from Shohei Ohtani.
After the game, manager Dave Roberts heaped more lofty praise on the reigning National League MVP.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani, after his game-winning, 3-run homer:
"Between him and Barry Bonds, they’re the two best players I’ve ever seen. I played with Barry. But what Shohei does in the clutch, I’ve never seen anything like what he does in the clutch.”
Though his career has been scarred by connection to the Steroid Era, Bonds is among the most talented players to ever step foot on a baseball field, so that's a high mark for Ohtani. A 22-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, Bonds was a seven-time MVP, a 14-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glover and a two-time batting champion. He also won 12 Silver Slugger Awards and led the Giants to an apperance in the 2002 World Series.
After the 3-for-6 night, Ohtani is now hitting .304 with 12 homers, 20 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He's a three-time MVP winner and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024.
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will play again on Saturday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE:
HOF TRACK?: Francisco Lindor hit a major milestone this week, pairing him with other Hall of Fame shortstops in history. Is he going to end up in Cooperstown? CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE: