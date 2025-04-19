Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Reveals That He's Now the Father of a Baby Girl!
National League MVP Shohei Ohtani, on the paternity list this weekend, announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Mamiko, are now the proud parents of a baby girl.
Ohtani put up a lengthy statement and a picture of the baby's feet, as well as the family dog, Decoy.
The statement read:
Welcome to the Ohtani family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents. I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates and the fans for their constant support and encouragement. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us up until this wonderful day.
Players can stay on the paternity list for three games, so Ohtani is within his rights to miss the entire series against the Texas Rangers, but manager Dave Roberts did say there was a chance he could be back this weekend still.
A three-time MVP, Ohtani is already the most talented player in the world, can you imagine how good he'll be when he gets that dad strength?
Ohtani hit 54 homers last year and stole 59 bases, becoming the first player in history to go 50/50 for a season. He also helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series - their second title since 2020.
The Dodgers and Rangers are playing again on Saturday afternoon after the Dodgers won on Friday.
Related MLB Stories
NO SHOHEI: Shohei Ohtani is out this weekend against the Texas Rangers, but why? CLICK HERE:
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:
LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE