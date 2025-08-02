Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Important Revelation Regarding Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 on Friday night at Steinbrenner Field. With the win, they are 64-46 while the Rays dropped to 54-57 with the loss.
Clayton Kersahw worked six scoreless innings on the mound while Freddie Freeman hit his 12th home run at the plate. Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4.
With regards to Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts also made an important revelation before the game, saying that he would make his next start on the mound on Wednesday.
That's certainly good news for everyone involved, as Ohtani left his last start with cramps in his hip. After missing the 2024 campaign on the mound, the Dodgers have been building Ohtani up slowly, but they've hoped to have him fully built up for the team's playoff run this October.
In seven appearances, Ohtani has tossed 15.0 innings. He's struck out 17, pitching to a 2.40 ERA. If he can get fully built-up by the playoffs, he'll pair with Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to make up a formidable pitching group.
In addition to his work on the mound, Ohtani is hitting .271 with 38 home runs and 73 RBIs. The reigning National League MVP, he's in position to potentially win his fourth version of the award this season.
The two teams will play again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Snell, who previously won a Cy Young Award with the Rays, will pitch against right-hander Drew Rasmussen.
Snell hasn't started a game since early April because of a shoulder injury.
Related MLB Stories
BIG IMPACT? The Astros reacquired Carlos Correa on Thursday, but will it make the impact that fans think it will? CLICK HERE:
UPDATE on SHOEHI: Shohei Ohtani left the game as a pitcher on Wednesday night. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE: