Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Makes Appearance in 'The Bad Guys 2' Commercial
Mookie Betts has made quite the name for himself in the City of Stars, so it's only natural that the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop would dip his toe into the Hollywood waters.
Betts recently appeared in a commercial for DreamWorks' upcoming animated movie, "The Bad Guys 2," which hits theaters on Aug. 1. The ad features Betts in the Dodgers' clubhouse getting a phone call from the film's main character, Mr. Wolf, voiced by Sam Rockwell.
Mr. Wolf pitches Betts on joining his team of ex-criminals, who are trying to "steal a few bases," and Betts says he's interested.
The only acting gig Betts has been credited for was voice work in one episode of Disney Junior's "Puppy Dog Pals" back in 2021. Betts and his wife, Brianna Hammonds, have a 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, so it checks out that the star slugger would be willing to lend his talents to kids fare.
On the field, Betts isn't having his best season. Through 93 games in 2025, he is batting .238 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles. 45 RBIs, six stolen bases, a .683 OPS and a 2.2 WAR, failing to earn an All-Star selection for the first time since 2015.
Still, the 32-year-old future Hall of Famer remains one of the biggest names in baseball. He also has seven years and $232.9 million left on his contract with the Dodgers past this season, giving him as much job security as anyone in the big leagues.
Betts has won three World Series, six Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and an MVP between his time with the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, racking up 1,702 hits, 282 home runs, 194 stolen bases and a 72.6 WAR along the way. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is the only other active player who can match all of those career figures.
