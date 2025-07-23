Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Makes Appearance in 'The Bad Guys 2' Commercial

With DreamWorks animated sequel "The Bad Guys 2" set to hit theaters on Aug. 1, the studio tasked Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts with promoting the movie.

Sam Connon

San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) shuffles off third base against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.
San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) shuffles off third base against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mookie Betts has made quite the name for himself in the City of Stars, so it's only natural that the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop would dip his toe into the Hollywood waters.

Betts recently appeared in a commercial for DreamWorks' upcoming animated movie, "The Bad Guys 2," which hits theaters on Aug. 1. The ad features Betts in the Dodgers' clubhouse getting a phone call from the film's main character, Mr. Wolf, voiced by Sam Rockwell.

Mr. Wolf pitches Betts on joining his team of ex-criminals, who are trying to "steal a few bases," and Betts says he's interested.

The only acting gig Betts has been credited for was voice work in one episode of Disney Junior's "Puppy Dog Pals" back in 2021. Betts and his wife, Brianna Hammonds, have a 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, so it checks out that the star slugger would be willing to lend his talents to kids fare.

On the field, Betts isn't having his best season. Through 93 games in 2025, he is batting .238 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles. 45 RBIs, six stolen bases, a .683 OPS and a 2.2 WAR, failing to earn an All-Star selection for the first time since 2015.

Still, the 32-year-old future Hall of Famer remains one of the biggest names in baseball. He also has seven years and $232.9 million left on his contract with the Dodgers past this season, giving him as much job security as anyone in the big leagues.

Betts has won three World Series, six Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and an MVP between his time with the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, racking up 1,702 hits, 282 home runs, 194 stolen bases and a 72.6 WAR along the way. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is the only other active player who can match all of those career figures.

Related MLB Stories

  • RICH HILL RETURNS: By calling up Rich Hill for Tuesday's showdown with the Chicago Cubs, the Kansas City Royals put the 45-year-old left-hander in position to make history. CLICK HERE
  • BRAVES HESITANT TO SELL: Sean Murphy has enjoyed a major bounce-back season at the plate, apparently discouraging the Atlanta Braves from trading the All-Star catcher ahead of the July 31 deadline. CLICK HERE
  • CHC-KC TRADE RUMORS: With the trade deadline coming up next week, the Chicago Cubs could look to acquire either Seth Lugo or Kris Bubic from the visiting Kansas City Royals. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/News