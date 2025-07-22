Fastball

MLB Insider Addresses Trade Rumors Surrounding Atlanta Braves Star Catcher

Sean Murphy has enjoyed a major bounce-back season at the plate, apparently discouraging the Atlanta Braves from trading him ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar (7) celebrates after scoring with catcher Sean Murphy (12) against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Truist Park.
Even in the midst of a disappointing season, the Atlanta Braves do not appear prepared to blow up their core anytime soon.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Tuesday that the Braves will not make catcher Sean Murphy available ahead of next week's trade deadline, despite his name regularly popping up in the rumor mill as of late. The 30-year-old backstop is due $45 million over the next three years, not including his $15 million club option in 2029.

After batting .193 with a .636 OPS and 1.3 WAR in 2024, Murphy is batting .240 with an .845 OPS and 2.6 WAR so far in 2025. He is up to 16 home runs, nine doubles, 27 runs, 38 RBIs and five defensive runs saved through 64 appearances.

Murphy, who opened the season on the injured list with a cracked rib, has been splitting time behind the plate with rookie Drake Baldwin. The 24-year-old former top prospect is batting .290 with an .846 OPS and 2.2 WAR in his debut campaign, perhaps making Murphy expendable moving forward.

Alternatively, Olney noted that the right-handed Murphy and left-handed Baldwin can alternate at catcher and designated hitter moving forward. Having a successful young up-and-comer to pair with a veteran All-Star and Gold Glove winner on a team-friendly contract is a good position to be in, regardless of Atlanta's direction.

The Braves are currently sitting in fourth place in the NL East, 10.5 games back from the third Wild Card spot at 44-55. FanGraphs has their playoff odds pegged at 2.8%, despite entering the season with a 93.4% chance to reach the postseason.

With Murphy not on the block after all, there likely won't be any star catchers made available before the deadline. If a catcher-needy team really needs Murphy, or another player of his caliber, they are going to have to fork over a massive package.

