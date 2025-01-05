Making Sense of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Depth Chart Following Hye-Seong Kim Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers made another blockbuster move when they signed Hye-Seong Kim on Thursday, swooping in at the 11th hour to snag the Korean infielder.
It wasn't as if the Dodgers had many holes, given they just won the World Series in dominant fashion, but that hasn't stopped them from stockpiling talent. That is especially true when it comes to their infield, which has an insane amount of depth thanks to their recent transactions.
All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts is set to move back to the infield, primarily playing shortstop. Miguel Rojas had his $5 million club option picked up in November. Trade deadline acquisition and NLCS MVP Tommy Edman inked a five-year $74 million contract extension shortly after.
Then there's Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor, giving manager Dave Roberts a whopping six options to work with at the two middle infield spots.
According to the Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers plan to stick with Betts as their everyday shortstop and Lux as their starting second baseman. Kim, meanwhile, has been brought in to fill a superutility role.
Taylor and Edman could be labeled as superutility men as well, which leaves little room for Kiké Hernández to return from free agency. For as much as fans may want Hernández back, it's clear that he isn't "needed" on paper anymore.
With Betts in the infield, perhaps that opens the door for Taylor and Edman to spend the majority of their time in the outfield. Michael Conforto came in via free agency as well, though, so there isn't exactly a surplus of innings available.
Edman's contract suggests the Dodgers might think of him as an everyday center fielder, while Taylor can platoon with Conforto in left. The pair could cycle through and play in the infield when needed, but getting them out of the regular rotation would help paint a clearer picture at short and second.
While Kim could get a chance or two in the outfield, he proved himself as a Gold Glove middle infielder in the KBO, so it might be a waste of his defensive talents to shift him out of position. When Lux needs a day off – either due to health or because of an undesirable matchup versus a lefty – Kim can step in and start at second. Otherwise, he can be a late-game defensive replacement and pinch-runner.
That doesn't leave much room for Rojas, unless Betts gets some time in the outfield and opens up a few opportunities at short. However, his bat is more dangerous than Kim, Lux or Taylor's, so getting Rojas some reps should help Los Angeles' offense.
The rest of the Dodgers' defensive lineup is pretty set in stone, with Teoscar Hernández in right, Freddie Freeman at first base, Max Muncy at third base, Will Smith at catcher and Austin Barnes backing him up. Shohei Ohtani needing to stay at designated hitter limits their flexibility a bit, even with a handful of superutility players on the big league roster.
Then again, this is just how things look in January. There are always injuries, and Betts could very well get moved back to the outfield if this balance isn't working out.
Betts moving back to right would shift Hernández to left, making Conforto a true backup and relocating Taylor back into the infield. Rojas and Lux could start with Kim and Taylor backing them up, keeping the everyday reshuffling contained to the middle infield spots.
A trade or two are on the table too, with Taylor and Rojas both on expiring contracts. Payroll surely isn't a problem for Los Angeles, but streamlining the roster could prove valuable in its own right.
These are certainly first-world problems for the Dodgers, and the question marks are unlikely to stand between them and a second consecutive World Series title. It will just be something worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses, shedding light on how Roberts could manage the situation come October.
