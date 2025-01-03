Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Sign Korean Infielder Hye-Seong Kim to Multi-Year Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim to a multi-year deal, the team announced Friday.
ESPN's Daniel Kim was first to report the move.
Kim’s contract guarantees him $12.5 miion over three years. He has a club option for two additional seasons – bringing the maximum value of the deal to $22 million, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya – giving the Dodgers control of the four-time Gold Glove winner through 2029.
The Dodgers have designated catcher Diego Cartaya for assignment in order to create space for Kim on their 40-man roster.
Kim had until 5 p.m. ET on Friday to sign with an MLB team before his 45-day negotiating window ended. Had he reached that point without a contract, Kim would have been removed from free agency and sent back to the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old has experience at both second base and shortstop. He is coming off a season in which he hit .326 with 11 home runs, 75 RBI, 30 stolen bases, an .841 OPS in 127 games.
Kim is a .304 career hitter in the KBO who has averaged six home runs, 25 doubles, six triples, 66 RBI and 36 stolen bases per 162 games.
The Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays were among the other teams linked to Kim. However, the Blue Jays seemingly held off on offering Kim a contract after trading for Andrés Giménez in December.
Instead of joining any of those teams, Kim will suit up for the Dodgers in 2025.
There were already plenty of question marks in Los Angeles' infield, especially with Mookie Betts moving back to shortstop and trade deadline acquisition Tommy Edman getting re-signed long-term. Miguel Rojas had his club option picked up, Gavin Lux is looking to build on a relatively healthy season and veteran utility man Chris Taylor remains in the mix as well.
